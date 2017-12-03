Tera Intezar box office collections: In surprise, Sunny Leone starrer makes this piffling amount

Tera Intezaar may have its task cut out. (IE)

Tera Intezar box office collections: It was nothing short of a surprise. Sunny Leone starrers are expected to do better than what this latest release did. Her movies are not standout ones, but they do manage to justify their expenses. This one may have its task cut out to prove that it will manage to do well and force critics to shut up. The movie that released last Friday failed to live up to the expectations early only Rs 45 lakhs on the first day. The film starring Arbaaz Khan opposite Sunny Leone saw empty halls in most of the cinema halls across the country on the day of its release. The kind of opening the film saw it seems the film may have to struggle to stay at the cinema halls for long.

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the movie would collect about Rs 4-5 crore in its first weekend, and would earn Rs 1 crore on day 1 after release. “The film will earn anywhere around Rs 1 crore. By the end of the opening weekend, it would collect anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 crore,” he had said.

The film coincides with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, which is likely to do well and may affect box office performance of Tera Intezar. It would be interesting to see if the movie can pull off impressive numbers.

Directed by Raajeev Walia, the film also Salil Ankola, Sudha Chandran and Arya Babbar in important roles apart from Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan.

Recently, makers of the film got a notice from Mattel Inc, the manufacturer of the trademark Barbie dolls, objecting to its song “Barbie Girl”. In the notice, makers were accused of using the word ‘Barbie’ in the song without the permission of the company.

Mattel has alleged that chorus line of the song, “I am a sexy Barbie Girl,” represents their product (Barbie) in a way which is antagonistic to the values of the customer target base that they cater to.

However, during the hearing, the court ruled out in favour of Tera Intezaar team and said that the company should not have initiated any action against the film.The song’s name has been updated to “Sexy Baby Girl” on You Tube.