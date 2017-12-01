Tera Intezaar movie review: Thinking of watching Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan starrer? Read this first

The plot of the movie revolves around Raunak (Sunny Leone) who is on a desperate hunt for the love of her life Veer (Arbaaz Khan) who has been missing for two days. (Bollywood Hungama)

Although there were a number of movies featuring Sunny Leone in 2016 which include Mastizaade, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love, 2017 has been rather a cold period for her. She has only been spotted in special dance numbers in some popular films this year. However, the 34-year-old will now resume her role as a lead actress with her new movie Tera Intezaar. Opposite her features Arbaaz Khan and the new mystery pair has left its audience floundering. The plot of the movie revolves around Raunak (Sunny Leone) who is on a desperate hunt for the love of her life Veer (Arbaaz Khan) who has been missing for two days. During the process of finding Veer, Raunak comes across an exorcist (Sudha Chauhan) who is referred to her by her sister. Raunak goes on to reveal all the details about her story to the exorcist, about how she came across Veer who is a painter and had made her painting even before she met him. As they fall in love amidst beachy locations, Raunak being a gallery owner who also organizes exhibitions, expresses her desire to exhibit Veer’s paintings to the world. To crack a deal she sets up his meeting with her gallery’s permanent clients Vikram [Arya Babbar] who does business with his partners who are his girlfriend Alina [Bhani Singh] and Bobby [Salil Ankola].

Veer, who does not want his work to be misused, reluctantly shows his works to the business partners but this only results in further mystery and drama in Raunak’s life. An attack by Vikram’s partners to loot Veer’s works which are presumably worth millions, leaves Raunak unconscious after which Veer goes missing. And this is where the true plot of the movie starts – Raunak’s desperate attempts to find the love of her life.

With scenic locations as a backdrop for musicals and the sultry scenes of Sunny Leone, the story written by Anwarullah Khan becomes too dishevelled and overbearing. While the screenplay written by Raajeev Walia in the first half is haphazard, the second half looks half-baked. The editing ruins the experience of watching the film as it seems as if there is no connection between the scenes.

In an attempt to show two parallel tracks simultaneously, one where the four business partners are stranded in a jungle where they encounter bizarre experiences, and on the other, Sunny Leone aimlessly running and roaming around the streets, the scenes fail to establish a connection within the first half hour leaving one extremely confused.

However, the makers manage to create a good buzz of mystery but still fail to retain logic in the story. Also, the dialogues in the movie are not impactful and there is no sense of comedy timing. Arbaaz Khan fails to show any chemistry with Sunny Leone. Sunny’s performance is decent enough and she does a fair job keeping in mind her previous works. On the whole, Tera Intezaar has a jumbled up storyline that lacks logic and fails to connect with its audience.

Star rating: 1/5