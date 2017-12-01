Tera Intezaar box office collections: Sunny Leone starrer crashes spectacularly; it will startle you

Tera Intezaar which was supposed to release on November 23 has hit the screens on December 1. (IE)

Tera Intezaar which was supposed to release on November 23 has hit the screens on December 1. It is clear right from the start that the film has failed to create much buzz around it. Tera Intezaar stars Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan and it revolves around a love story in which Sunny sets out to desperately hunt for the love of her life and unveil the questions of why he went missing. The film fails to entice the audience and according to box office reports Tera Intezaar bombed at the box office on the first day. The film miserably failed to pull in the audience and recorded occupancy rate of just 5 per cent and that is likely to lead to a very poor viewership of the film in actual numbers. Directed by Raajeev Walia, audience will keep on looking for a storyline as the screenplay is haphazard. The story written by Anwarullah Khan is half-baked and takes the film nowhere.

The film tries to establish parallel storylines but with the actor aimlessly running and roaming around in the film, the scenes fail to establish a connection. The editing done by Raajeev Walia, again, ruins the plot as many scenes feel disconnected and need to be told from a more constructive background. The film also fails to live up to being a meaningful thriller in an attempt to create suspense which leads to haphazard storytelling and meaningless insertion of scenes.

Tera Intezaar has also failed to attract audience in the advance booking reports garnering disastrous reviews and negative feedback from the critics and audience alike. The film also tries to incorporate ‘supernatural’ elements with the help of VFX that the director fails to justify with the cinematography being strictly below par. With the current trend at the box office, the film will fail to register much profit, if any, at the box office.