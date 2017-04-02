Tamil superstar Rajinikanth scheduled to meet fans for two days from April 12

A functionary of the Rajinikanth Fans Association asserted that the superstar will be available for a couple of days beginning from April 12 in deference to the requests of his fans to pose for pictures with him. (Bollywood Humgama)

Adding major excitement among fans, Tamil superstar Rajinikath will be taking photographs with them for two days. Following a consultative meeting held by the fans of the superstar today, it had been finalised that the Kabali star is scheduled to meet his fans and take photographs with them from April 12. A functionary of the Rajinikanth Fans Association asserted that the superstar will be available for a couple of days beginning from April 12 in deference to the requests of his fans to pose for pictures with him.

“Fans from across Tamil Nadu participated in the meeting today. The schedule of fans from various districts to meet and click photographs with Rajinikanth was finalised,” he told PTI.

Answering a question, he said,”Nothing more was discussed and there is nothing more on cards for the fans’ meeting that will start from April 12.”

He further said fans have been urging for “quite long,” for an opportunity to meet him in person and take photographs with him. Although fans had expected Rajinikanth to turn up for today’s meeting, he did not participate. The announcement about the meeting had triggered speculation on whether the 66-year-old actor will be once again persuaded to take the political plunge, a demand which he has been resisting. The fans have been urging the actor to join politics for the past several years, even as some political parties have tried to woo him in view of his mass appeal.

(With inputs from agencies)