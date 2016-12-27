Tamil director G Suraj apologises to Tamannaah Bhatia for his sexist remarks

Tamil film-director G Suraj has apologised actress Tamannaah Bhatia, for his insensitive remarks. (Tamannaah/Twitter)

Amid intensive outrage following his sexist comments, Tamil film-director G Suraj has apologised actress Tamannaah Bhatia, for his insensitive remarks. Suraj was slammed by Tamammaah and was supported by co-star Vishal (Krishna Reddy), who recently teamed up to work in a Tamil movie named ‘Kathi Sandai’. The Tamil director had been in heated controversies after his comments on Tamannaah;s costumes in the movie.

In a statement on her Twitter page, Tamammaah wrote, “ This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry.”

The charming actress further tweeted, “we are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities.”

You may also like to watch this video:

She continued, “I have been working in the south industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual.” Vishal, who also happens to be the General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association, termed director G Suraj’s comments as “totally unnecessary.”

Re-tweeting on Tamannaah’s statement, he came down hard on the director in his tweets writing, “Totally unnecessary statement by Dir Suraaj.not jus sayin dis as gen secy of da artist association but as an actor.actresses showcase ½… 2/2 their talent and not their bodies.n glad that Suraj has apologised.@tamannaahspeaks sorry for Wat u bin thru Coz of this.unwanted.”

G Suraj apologised and felt “really sorry” for his sexist remarks. According to India TV, Suraj felt really sorry for what he did and apologised Tamannah and all the heroines in the film industry. He clarified, saying that his intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. He regretted on his remarks and took his comments back.