Talinda Bennington’s Twitter account flooded with claims about cheating on Chester Bennington

Another tweet from Talinda’s account stated, “He didn’t kill himself, he was already did before he hung himself, I have proof…(sic)” The last tweet said the account was “not hacked”. (Reuters)

Hours after Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington was reportedly found hanging in Los Angeles home, posts from his wife Talind Bennington’s Twitter account claimed she had been cheating on her husband with his bandmate Mike Shinoda. The series of tweets, which have now been deleted, were made from Talinda’s verified Twitter account. “I guess this is the time to say it but I have been cheating on Chester with Mike Shinoda,” the tweet read. Bennington, 41, reportedly hanged himself at his Palos Verdes residence on Thursday.

Another tweet from Talinda’s account stated, “He didn’t kill himself, he was already did before he hung himself, I have proof…(sic)” The last tweet said the account was “not hacked”. “I never really loved him and I’m not hacked I just was in love with the money hurts to say (sic),” the post read.

It’s not clear whether the account was hacked. In 2006, the cell phone, email and PayPal accounts of the couple were hacked by cyber stalkers.

They have often faced trouble from neurotic fans in the past. There were reports of strange messages, fans playing Linkin Park songs outside their house at 3 am and nailing lyrics to their front door.

In 2008, a woman was jailed for two years for stalking Bennington and Talinda. Bennington married Talinda, a former Playboy model, on December 31, 2005. They have three children — Tyler Lee Bennington and twins Lilly and Lila. He was previously married to Samantha Marie Olit and got divorced in 2005. They have one child together, Draven Sebastian Bennington.