Sylvester Stallone promotes Race 3, confuses Salman Khan with Bobby Deol

Sylvester Stallone shared this image of Bobby Deol while promoting Race 3. (Source: Instagram)

It is no secret that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a die-hard fan of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone. Salman Khan has often expressed his admiration for Sylvester Stallone through his Twitter and Instagram posts. The Rambo actor too has acknowledged Salman’s adulation for him in the past. However, Stallone made a bizarre mistake on Wednesday while promoting Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Race 3.

Salman Khan while promoting Race 3 which is scheduled to release on Eid, posted a video of Sylvester Stallone talking about Creed 2 which will star Michael B Jordan in the title role. “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know,” Salman wrote as the caption. This led to many fans speculating that there might be a Sylvester Stallone cameo in Race 3. Though there is no official word on that yet.

A few hours later, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to promote Race 3 but made a big mistake in the process. “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan,” Stallone captioned his post but instead of Salman, shared an image of Bobby Deol who also plays an important role in Race 3. The move did irk Bhai’s fans who took to Twitter and Instagram and asked Stallone to correct the image.

Three years ago, Salman Khan had posted a tweet about Sylvester Stallone which read, “Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka… inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone Aapke Hero ka hero Sylvester Stallone.” he had followed it with another post that said, “@TheSlyStallone I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow” and @TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I’ve always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia.”

To this, Stallone had responded by saying, “Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together!”