Sylvester Stallone accused of raping woman in 1990; Rambo actor denies allegations

At a time when Hollywood is trying to deal with stunning sexual harassment claims against some big names like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, a woman has recently filed a report with Santa Monica police accusing Rambo actor Sylvester Stallone of raping her in 1990. As per the report, the woman claimed that the incident took place in 1990 during a meeting at Stallone’s office. Although the 10-year statute of limitations has expired, authorities are said to be investigating her claim and that the district attorney’s office will decide whether or not to prosecute.

Even though Stallone has accepted that he knows this unnamed woman, he denied the rape allegations. Stallone has accused the woman of filing a false report against him and the actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, has said the 71-year-old intends to file a complaint requesting that police investigate his accuser. Stallone said that he knows the woman and spent three days with her in Israel while working on a movie in 1987, three years before the alleged rape.

The film he referred to was likely Rambo III which was filmed in part in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv. He denied raping her but did not indicate what the nature of their relationship was. Interestingly, no record which matches the woman’s allegations has been found yet.

The Santa Monica force’s spokesman, Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez, said: “I can confirm we received an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Mr Stallone. The (alleged) victim came forward to report the incident in November 2017. The alleged incident occurred in the early 1990s in Santa Monica.”

The 71-year-old actor is known for his work in blockbuster movies like Rocky and Rambo. He even directed action movie ‘The Expendables’, bringing together a stellar star cast featuring some of the biggest action heroes of all time.

Last week, ‘supersize me’ director Morgan Spurlock admitted to sexual misconduct. The confession, which Morgan Spurlock published on his social media accounts, details episodes that started in college but extend into his professional career.