Swami Om, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, beaten up during interview; says he made Narendra Modi prime minister

Self-proclaimed godman and ex Bigg-Boss contestant Swami Om was on Friday beaten up at the studios of News Nation after he allegedly abused a woman while the filming of interview. The controversial baba claimed that he was pivotal in making Chandrashekar the Prime Minister of India. He added that he also played a major role in elevation Narendra Modi as BJP’s Prime Ministerial Candidate. In startling claims, the expelled Bigg Boss contestant said that a perplexed Narendra Modi called him from Goa in 2013, and asked him to negotiate with senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani. However, the Baba was completely stumped when anchor cross-questioned him asked for proofs. The Baba added that he can provide proofs of all his claims. HS Rawat and Markandey Puri, two other religious gurus who were a part of show, slammed baba’s conduct and exposed his earlier lies.

Baba have also threatened slap actor Salman Khan. In a conversation with IANS, the baba called Salman Khan a traoitor. At a press conference here on Tuesday, Omji, who belongs to Hindu Mahasabha, said he will hold a rally against Salman on January 27. He has often said that Bharatiya Janata Party is his own party. “I will break the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and set it on fire,” Omji said at the conference, going into a tirade against Salman. Omji is known to revel in making statements aimed at shocking people.

The self-proclaimed godman said that on December 30, 2016, Salman came inside the “Bigg Boss” house to meet him. “When Salman came inside, he gave me ‘king of footage’ award. He is a chain smoker, so he started smoking in front of me. I said, ‘You can’t smoke here. This is against the rule, so go to the smoking area’,” he said.