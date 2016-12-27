‘SushAttack!’ Sushant Singh Rajput and reel life wife Kiara Advani captured in a cosy moment

Sushant Singh Rajput and the reel life wife, Kiara Advani’s cute kissing picture – it did eventually manage to float onto the social media to become an eye-ball grabber. (Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani)

Bollywood is busy celebrating the 51st birthday of suprestar Salman Khan and the party is on since last night. The celebration witnessed some prominent faces of the industry that glammed the event. After all it’s Bollywood’s Sultan’s birthday and no less than a huge bash was expected. While that got into the headlines, there was something that escaped the limelight – M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ stars, Sushant Singh Rajput and the reel life wife, Kiara Advani’s cute kissing picture – it did eventually manage to float onto the social media to become an eye-ball grabber. Kiara captioned the picture as, “This is what happens when you meet @sushantsinghrajput after a long time #SushAttack,” as she posted it on Instagram. This certainly gives some ‘oh la la’ moments for the fans. Though the pictures looks adorable where Shushant is seen kissing actress Kiara Advani and the duo was seen sharing some cosy moments. This also shows some great off screen chemistry between the actors.

Well, previously Shushant’s timing was also great with television star Ankita Lokhanda, whom he dated for as long as ten years and was even planning to tie the knot with her. But, eventually things things did not work out well and they broke up. After that, Sushant’s name was also linked to ‘Heropanti’ actress, Kriti Sanon. However, both of them rubbished the rumors. Anyway, have a look at what supercute Kiara captured and shared while having a good time with Shushant.