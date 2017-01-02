Sushant Singh Rajput questioned the idea behind making Befikre, takes a jibe at Aditya Chopra

The actor, during his interview, has gone on record and said that he was never been offered Befikre, but had it been offered he wouldn’t have done it. (Image Source: IE)

It was a moment of surprise for the fans when the MS Dhoni star Sushant Singh Rajput took a jibe at his contemporary Ranveer Singh and the choice of film made by his former boss Aditya Chopra. Talking to a leading daily, Sushant finally spoke off his mind against the YRF team following a severe a fallout which ended his stint with the production house. If was anticipated that the rift between him and Aditya Chopra started soon after Ranveer Singh was approached for the role in Befikre which hit screen last month.

The actor, during his interview, has gone on record and said that he was never been offered Befikre, but had it been offered he wouldn’t have done it. He further said that it’s easier to decide after the results are out but he has a reason. If the same production house is offering him a niche film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), he would do it because Dibakar Banerjee (director) has a different interpretation of the old classic or would do Paani where Shekhar Kapur (film-maker) will be raising a very important and immediate issue.

Sushant further mentioned that the entire idea of Befikre went wrong in its implementation. He questioned the idea behind making of the film as romance is what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box-office numbers.

He feels that its not mandatory for a films to only reflect reality (like Pink, Neerja or Dhoni biopic.) They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book(2016), which was also very popular. It more important to know and then claim what you have made, he added further. It’s a wonderful new India, and it is reflecting in the way we are bridging the gap between our ‘hits’ and ‘good’ films, he added.