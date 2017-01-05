Sushant Singh Rajput pulls a Shahrukh Khan; strikes actor’s trademark pose

Who do you think did it better? Sushant Singh Rajput or Shahrukh Khan? (Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan fans, beware, there’s competition for the actor in nothing less than his own trademark pose. Who would dare strike King Khan’s pose, you ask? None other than Sushant Singh Rajput. The MS Dhoni actor shared a video yesterday in which he tried to strike SRK’s pose four different times while he was in a car. “Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:) But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai,” he wrote. We can’t blame you, Sushant, we’ve probably all secretly tried that pose. But what does Shahrukh Khan think of Sushant’s video?

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)

But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! http://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Well, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Shahrukh heartily agrees. The Raees star replied to Sushant’s video, saying, “The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!!” We’re glad to see that SRK was such a good sport about it. But perhaps he’s used to it now because last year his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt did the same thing. In her version of Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le, Alia does Shahrukh’s pose twice during the video and it was a treat to see. We’re wondering if anyone else from the new Bollywood generation will follow suit and pay the same tribute to one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

You might also like to watch:

While we haven’t seen any signs of the signature pose in Raees, perhaps in one of the scenes of the upcoming film Mahira Khan will be lucky enough to rush into Shahrukh’s open arms. So what do you think, SRKians, does Sushant do justice to Shahrukh’s move or should we wait for someone else copy our favourite ‘Rahul’?