Surprised why Dhinchak Pooja was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11? Here’s the main reason

Must-read for Bigg Boss 11 viewers and Dhinchak Pooja fans. (Photo from Twitter)

Are you also surprised at the elimination of internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja from Bigg Boss 11 house? If yes, then this is a must-read for you. In a surprising development, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja on Sunday night became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. She had entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago. Pooja’s journey in the 11th season of the popular reality television show came to an end tonight with host Salman Khan announcing her name from among the eight contestants nominated for eviction this week. But what was the reason behind Dhinchak Pooja’s eviction from BB11? According to a report in India Today, Pooja made friends (Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani) and it’s because of this friendship that Dhinchak Pooja is out of the house.

Pooja, who became a YouTube star with her songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Swag Wali Topi says, “I had fun during my stay in the house, I wish I had the opportunity to be on the show for some more time. I am happy that I will be meeting my family and sad because I will miss my new family of Bigg Boss.” She added, “My journey has been good. Initially, I took some time to adjust in the house. I am a simple and confident girl, but I feel uncomfortable with cameras around for 24 hours”.

Pooja Jain, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja, was nominated, along with Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Chaudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Bandgi Kalra.