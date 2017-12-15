Surprise! X Men, Avengers, Star Wars, Deadpool crossover movie now possible! Courtesy Disney, Fox deal

The latest statement by Disney which says, the deal “provides Disney with the opportunity to reunite the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool with the Marvel family under one roof. (Source: IE)

Those who watched NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation fifth-season episode, ‘Article Two’, will remember the amazing nine-minute filibuster Patton Oswalt delivered, proposing a kick-ass idea for a Marvel-Star Wars crossover film that also featured X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. Well, this can soon be a reality. Disney’s latest $52.4 billion acquisition of major 21st Century Fox has opened the way for arguably the biggest and undoubtedly the most lucrative collision of all, creating a new cinematic experience for the movie lovers. Since 2009, Disney has owned the rights of several major characters bringing them to the big screen through Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, a few key characters still remained with other companies. Even though Disney was able to bring Spider-Man to the MCU, the rights still remain with Sony. Fox, on the other hand, was holding on to big franchises like the X-Men (including Deadpool, who came out of an X-Men spinoff comic) and the Fantastic Four. This is the reason why Logan aka Wolverine was never able to go on a mission with Hawkeye.

The latest statement by Disney which says, the deal “provides Disney with the opportunity to reunite the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool with the Marvel family under one roof and create richer, more complex worlds of inter-related characters and stories that audiences have shown they love,” comes as a major boost for the movie lovers. This statement, however, doesn’t assure anything. The massive acquisition will take at least one to year close.

But, when it does, Disney could follow the Spider-Man route once again and start things over from scratch, by introducing new versions of the mutants into the MCU. But there’s another possible option: a multi-universe convergence. Fox was already working on James Franco-led Multiple Man and Logan sequel: Laura. But, if Disney decides to reset everything, both these movies can be shelved.

Coming to Deadpool, he has been the most profitable X-Men-related character so far thanks to a witty Ryan Reynolds. His sequel hits next year and, like last year’s first instalment, it already has X-Men references baked in, with mutants like Domino, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Cable set to appear. It will be interesting to see what Disney decides to do with this character.

Talking about other acquisitions of Fox, it is behind James Cameron’s majestic Avatar, Alien, Independence Day, animated franchised like Ice Age and above all, Star Wars, despite Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm. The Star Wars movies began with the famous 20th Century Fox which was followed by the Lucasfilm logo and chilling background score. That’s because the distribution rights for the very first Star Wars film were still controlled by Fox, not Lucasfilm and Disney.

But, with this new deal between Disney and Fox, things have changed. To think that Star Wars can be merged with Avengers of X-Men would be too optimistic given the franchises legacy and long list of planned movies, including the Han Solo spin-off but this deal certainly has given ‘a new hope’ to the fans.

We should not forget that Disney has somehow managed to attract a decent viewership on the small screen as well. Marvel Comics and Marvel Television are run by Marvel Entertainment, a Disney subsidiary controlled by longtime Marvel head honcho Ike Perlmutter. He has the reputation of being a tough guy to deal with. The question is: Will these shows continue to exist in its own silo, or will it somehow be integrated into the MCU?

Needless to say, irrespective of what happens, the heat can be felt by DC and Warner Bros. The studio has struggled to compete with Marvel, with its big budget movies like Dawn of Justice and Justice League failing to impress the audience.

All we can say is that the good times are not too far away!