Superstar Rajnikanth has an unfulfilled dream? What’s it?

The splendid audio launch of superstar Rajinikanth 2.0, happened on Friday evening at Dubai Burj Park.(Twitter/@2Point0movie)

The splendid audio launch of superstar Rajinikanth 2.0, happened on Friday evening at Dubai Burj Park. The event saw the presence of RJ Balaji, Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar, who hosted the programme. The film is set for release on Republic Day next year. Director P. Vasu, who is well-known for his works in Tollywood cinema, was also present at the event. While addressing the gathering, Vasu recalled his memories with the superstar and appreciated director Shankar for his work. What kept the audience hooked was a captivating dance performance by a group of dancers.

The eyeball-grabbing moment came when Superstar Rajnikanth talked about his unfulfilled dream. While talking about his journey, superstar also adviced his fans to stop spreading negativity via social media. As reported by Hindustan times, Rajnikanth said, “Support good films and encourage good talent. If you don’t like a film, please avoid spreading negativity through social media.” When Thalaiva was asked about his dreams, he responded “There is one yet unfulfilled dream. Let’s see what happens to it.” Assumptions are being made that the unfulfilled dream has to do with Superstars political career.

Amidst the gathering, it was Director Shankar, who was applauded by all for his splendid and inspiring work. Abbas Tyrewala, also joined the clan, and congratulated Shankar for his amazing work and prompted him to continue doing such inspiring and impressive work. Abbas Tyrewala, has written the dialogues and lyrics for the Hindi version of the movie. The running time of the film was also revealed at the event by editor Anthony. The film will last for 2hours 20 minutes. The surprising fact was that the movie will be the shortest film directed by Shankar ever.

Besides, AR Rahman enthralled the audience at the event by live performing. As per the Hindustan time’s report, the movie 2.0 has only 3 tracks, two of which have been released yesterday night.