Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber adopt girl from Latur, name her Nisha

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have adopted a baby girl, named Nisha, from Latur in Maharashtra, a report in Indian Express confirms. The actress is married to actor Daniel Weber and it has been more than six years but the couple did not have a baby until now. The couple decided to adopt a baby to complete their family. Earlier it was rumoured that she may be pregnant, but those reports were soon denied by the actress.

“We were not brought up here but certain things, on an everyday basis, breaks your heart. While going to the airport, you cross this overpass and see little kids with no clothes, no shoes or no food, and it’s heartbreaking. Maybe, we can’t save every child but can do it for one little girl. They (the ashram) gave her everything that they could but she is still underweight, and still, needs a lot of care. And we are ready. Also, we have great people around to help us with everything. I don’t know what her struggle was, and I don’t think I ever will, but I know she was probably starving at some point, and maybe there wasn’t enough food,” Sunny Leone told Hindustan Times.

Now it’s been a week Nisha Kaur Weber has been living with her parents. Indian Express quoted her as saying, “It’s a responsibility for the rest of our lives. But we have been ready for that — physically, mentally and financially. We were working really hard because we wanted to start a family, and this is the way it’s going to start, so it’s amazing”.