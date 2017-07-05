Sunny Leone documentary Mostly Sunny still among hot trends on Netflix, giving competition to Aamir Khan starrer Dangal

Earlier, Sunny Leone has said that she is against the release of the documentary on her life in India.

Even after several months of its release, the documentary on porn star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is still one of the hottest trends on Netflix. The documentary titled Mostly Sunny, directed by Dilip Mehta, arrived on Netflix a few months ago and it still is one of the hottest trends on Netflfix. Noteworthy, Mostly Sunny is trending alongside big ones like Dangal, and Sherlock Holmes. Mostly Sunny talks about the journey of Sunny Leone from being an average person to a celebrated porn star and thence Bollywood actress. Mostly Sunny charts the life of Leone, born Karenjit Kaur Vohra in Sarnia, Ontario, from her childhood in a conservative Sikh family to her shift to Los Angeles, her emergence as one of the biggest adult movie stars in the world and her subsequent mainstream movie career breakthrough in Bollywood.

Earlier, Sunny Leone has said that she is against the release of the documentary on her life in India, as she feels it does not do justice to her story. Leone had said she doesn’t want the documentary to release in India as it is less of a film on her life and more of somebody else’s opinion. “I hope it doesn’t come to India. Because that’s not the story that is mine. This is somebody else’s opinion, somebody else’s vision. No one has a right to tell your life story except for you,” Leone told PTI in an exclusive interview. “Its not a biopic made on my life where you can manipulate and say what you want. It is not like you are appealing to cinematic liberty. This is somebody’s life. This is my life, I take it very personally,” she added.

The Dilip Mehta directed documentary was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, which Leone didn’t attend citing a family function. Mehta said he was surprised that Leone developed cold feet before the Toronto premiere and said the actress wanted certain changes in the documentary.