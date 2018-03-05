Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber welcome twin boys into family; see pics

The news comes as a big surprise for fans and to clear any air of doubt around the pregnancy, Sunny Leone also tweeted that Asher and Noah are the biological children of the couple.

After adopting a baby girl from Latur in June 2017, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber welcomed home twin boys a few weeks ago. Sharing their moment of happiness with fans on social media, Sunny Leone shared an adorable family picture with this caption, ” God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!” The picture which the actress shared on Instagram features the newborn baby boys Asher and Noah Singh Weber and their elder daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.

The news comes as a big surprise for fans and to clear any air of doubt around the pregnancy, Sunny Leone also tweeted that Asher and Noah are the biological children of the couple. “Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it’s now finally complete 🙂 so happy, ” Sunny Leone tweeted. Daniel too shared the photograph and wrote, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :))))????????????????❤. The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha, Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!.”

Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it’s now finally complete 🙂 so happy! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018

Sunny Leone had adopted Nisha last year and in an interview, the Canadian actress said how she was enjoying every moment of her time with her daughter. Now, with the addition of two more kids to the family, Sunny surely seems to be enjoying every aspect of parenthood and the pictures are here to speak for it.