Sunil Grover unlikely to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, confirms Raju Srivastav

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav who recently joined Kapil Sharma’s gang on his television show – ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – confirmed that it doesn’t Sunil Grover is unlikely to return to the show. Srivastav in an interview said, “As per my conversation, he is adamant and refuses to change his mind.” However, he added that Kapil and Sunil have remained friends for a long time so anything can happen. Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after a mid-air altercation with the host Kapil Sharma, who allegedly abused Grover on a flight.

After the news of their fallout spread like wildfire on social media, Sharma apologised to Grover on Twitter, who in turn replied saying Kapil Sharma should not act like ‘god.’ A few days later, Grover confirmed to a daily that he won’t return to the show. Srivastav said that he is not aware of what exactly happened on the flight between both the comedians.

He further added that although Kapil had apologised and said sorry about what happened but, after the conversation with Sunil Grover, it seems unlikely that he will not make a comeback to the show. However, he Srivastav added that he wishes Sunil to come back. While, talking about Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra, Srivastav said that they all are with Grover and might not turn up for the show either.

According to Srivastav, the show is suffering a lot from whatever is happening and that the audience is also very disappointed. He said he tried to solve the issue on his level, though the situation is not under control and that what is disappointing for Raju. He also expressed his concern for the artists and the channel and said that things would be better if everybody come back.