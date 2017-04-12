Sunil Grover teams up with Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, new show on cards?

Sunil Grover left the Kapil Sharma Show after his rift with the host. (Source: IE image)

The rift between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is taking new turns every day. After the later decided to leave ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, there have been many rumours that he might come up with a new show. According to the sources quoted by the India TV, Sony and Sunil Grover have come to an agreement for a new show which is likely to replace the Kapil Sharma Show on the channel. Both Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakhar who boycotted Kapil after the rift will also join Sunil in his new adventure.

According to the reports, an agreement was reached between Sony and Sunil Grover in a close meeting. Sugandha Mishra will also join Sunil for his new show. However, he is also likely to team up with some new artists. The show will be produced in association with the creative director of Kapil’s show, Preeti Simoes. She was also rumoured to be the girlfriend of Kapil Sharma.

You may also want to watch:

Interestingly, the ratings of the Kapil Sharma Show have gone down ever since the reports of on-air clash between him and Sunil Grover came out. The last episode, he shot with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurana got more dislikes than likes. It is the same episode after which Navjot Singh Sidhu was booked for cracking a vulgar joke. Such obscene remarks were punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information and Technology Act. So, clearly, the fans are missing their favourite Sunil Grover who has made them laugh with his characters of ‘Mashoor Gulati’ and ‘Rinku Bhabhi’.

Twinkle Khanna, wife of Akshay Kumar in her column in Times of India, also took a dig at Kapil by expressing her views about how anything can be a lethal weapon at 30,000 feet, even slippers and scotch. Popularly known for her whimsical humour and logical takes, Mrs Funnybones wrote a column where she spoke about her flying experience throughout the years and pointed out the transition in the behaviour of passengers from 1780s till now.