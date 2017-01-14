Sunburn: David Guetta’s Delhi-Mumbai show; here’s the update

Guetta, on Thursday through his twitter handle had regretted the fact that the show has been cancelled by the authorities at the last minute. (Reuters)

Here’s some news for all the disappointed David Guetta’s fan in Mumbai that will make their day. After being cancelled from two venues – Bengaluru and Mumbai, organisers at Sunburn have announced that Mumbai concert has been rescheduled. The event has been rescheduled on January 15th at the JioGardens, Bandra. The concert will be held at 1100 hrs-1600hrs. Expressing regrets, organisers at Sunburn announced that David Guetta will be doing two shows on the 15th of January, one in New Delhi and another in Mumbai. However, the confusion for Guetta fans in Delhi continues as, according to ANI, sources at Delhi Police have announced that the permission for the concert has been rejected because of the lack of required clearances. Much to Mumbai fans relief, they also announced that the existing Mumbai tickets will be valid for the show which has been rescheduled for Sunday morning at Bandra.

Guetta, on Thursday through his twitter handle had regretted the fact that the show has been cancelled by the authorities at the last minute.

Today I was supposed to play a show in #bangalore, India that unfortunately has been cancelled at the very last minute ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wgxqjQOzIs — David Guetta (@davidguetta) January 12, 2017

According to the Mumbai police, the concert was cancelled because the organisers had not completed any legal formalities. The police also said that the organisers had not even sought civic permission. The concert has been witnessing glitches since the very beginning.

The venue of the concert, earlier was shifted from Mahalaxmi Race course to Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra Complex after BMC denied the permission to the organisers to hold the concert at former venue. On his Unity Tour, much celebrated DJ, David Guetta was scheduled to perform in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.