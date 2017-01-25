Sultan Salman Khan seen at marriage reception of driver Ashok Singh’s son

It was a non-Bollywood party in which many film personalities appeared and offered their blessings to the newly-wed couple. Salman’s appearance in the function made it memorable. Other then ‘Sallu.

Salman Khan is the real ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood and this time even a standing ovation is a not enough for his magnanimous act as he, accompanied by the whole family, attended the wedding reception of his driver’s son. Ashok Singh is one of the oldest drivers of Salman and marriage of his son Shekhar Singh took place recently after that he organised the reception. It was a non-Bollywood party in which many film personalities appeared and offered their blessings to the newly-wed couple. Salman’s appearance in the function made it memorable.

Other then ‘Sallu miyan’, his father Salim Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and nephew Aahil attended the function. Not only this, Bollywood figures like Wajid, Suraj Pancholi, Himesh Reshammiya, Gurmeet Chaudhary and directors Abbas-Mastan were also there to grace the occasion.

Salman keeps a special place among other stars for his kind heart and friendly behaviour and keeps an emotional attachment with his associates. Even his bodyguard Shera has become a celebrity for common people. There is also news that Salman is soon going to launch Shera’s son in Bollywood.