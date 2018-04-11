Student of The Year 2: Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday to be launched by Karan Johar opposite Tiger Shroff

Producer Karan Johar is set to launch two new faces in Bollywood with “Student Of The Year 2”, the second instalment of his own 2012 directorial “Student Of The Year”. (Twitter)

Producer Karan Johar is set to launch two new faces in Bollywood with “Student Of The Year 2”, the second instalment of his own 2012 directorial “Student Of The Year”. Young star Tiger Shroff plays the male lead in the new film. “Student Of The Year 2” is being directed by Punit Malhotra, and its shooting is underway. The cast was announced via the social media on Wednesday. Karan, who is presenting the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, individually introduced the three main leads.

After introducing the “leader of the brat pack” Tiger, he introduced the girls who are joining the “new class”. He introduced Tara with a poster in which she is seen wearing a pair of denim shorts and a matching jacket. The newcomer is excited to begin a new innings.

“And suddenly you know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings! Firsts are always special, especially when you’re blessed enough to be a part of the Dharma family. My journey begins… ‘SOTY2’,” Tara posted on her Instagram page. Tiger also extended her a warm welcome by saying: “I’m sure you are as excited as I am. See you in class!”

Moments later, the official Twitter page of Dharma Productions announced Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, as the second lead for the film. “And finally! Presenting Ananya – joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! ‘SOTY 2’,” read a caption to a poster featuring Ananya in a red sporty crop top.

With “Student Of The Year”, Karan had introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who have cemented their space in the film industry year after year with a slew of diverse projects.