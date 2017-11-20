Student Of The Year 2 first look: Tiger Shroff stars in SOTY 2, check his newest avatar now; stunning silence on Disha Patani, Ananya Panday

In the poster, one can see Tiger Shroff resting on a crest which houses the title of the film. (Twitter)

There is no-one who can promote his own movies like Karan Johar does! Johar on Monday tweeted the first poster of his next venture Student of the Year 2. The movie is a sequel to 2012 romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The first part was directed by Karan Johar himself. The latest offering from the Dharma camp will see Tiger Shroff in lead role. The poster carries the highlights of the previous movie. The word on the female lead of the movie is shockingly still not out but rumours say that Disha Patani or Ananya Panday are likely to be in the lead. Exactly why there is no news about this aspect is not clear yet.

In the poster, one can see Tiger Shroff resting on a crest which houses the title of the film. The tagline reads, “Admissions open, 2018.” This puts an end to the speculation of the movie being slated for 2019 release.

Karan Johar will be giving up this director’s chair for this one and allow Manish Malhotra’s nephew Punit Malhotra to direct the movie. Punit had directed the film I Hate Luv Storys in 2010. Punit has also worked on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Paheli (2005) and Dostana (2008) as an assistant director, will direct this one. Although, Karan Johar will be producing this one. In a jubilant manner, Karan Johar tweeted, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 ….”

Director Punit Malhotra tweeted, “The coolest student of 2018 is here,” with the poster of the new movie. Actor Tiger Shroff also tweeted thanking Karan Johar for the opportunity. Shroff posted, “Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission into the coolest school ever!”

The original film made Rs 70 crore at the box office and celebrated its fifth year anniversary on October 20.

Last week, Karan Johar introduced two new starlet kids to the mainstream media. Ishaan Khatter, brother of Shahid Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and they will be seen in the remake of the Marathi movie, Sairat. Dhadak is the title of the movie.