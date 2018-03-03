Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional message for Mom, says there’s a gnawing hollowness

Janhvi on Friday shared a couple of throwback family pictures with a note which speaks of her despondent state.

The death of Sridevi indeed came as a huge jolt to the Kapoor family but it was Janhvi and Khushi who have been affected the most. Almost a week after losing her mother, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi dedicated an emotional note in memory of the deceased actress. Janhvi on Friday shared a couple of throwback family pictures with a note which speaks of her despondent state. In her long letter, Janhvi says, ” “There’s is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember.”

The actress who is all set make her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadaak wrote how Sridevi was a best friend and a ‘reason for everything’ in her life. Her emotional note touches on how important Sridevi was not only to her but to Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. Janhvi with the photos she shared on Instagram wrote that the biggest part of Sridevi was the love she shared with ‘papa’ (Boney Kapoor). “Please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it.” Janhvi turns 21 on March 7 and this will probably be one of the gloomiest birthday for Boney Kapoor’s elder one who has witnessed an irreplaceable loss.

The sudden demise of Sridevi was not only a big loss to the family but it had shaken the pillars of the film industry and fans who idolized her evergreen performances and beautiful personality. Sridevi was in Dubai where she had gone to attend the marriage of nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi died by accidental drowning in the bathtub of the hotel were she was lodged in. The iconic Bollywood actress was cremated with state honours on Wednesday. according to reports her ashes will be immersed in Rameswaram today.