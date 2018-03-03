Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional message for Mom, says there’s a gnawing hollowness

The death of Sridevi indeed came as a huge jolt to the Kapoor family but it was Janhvi and Khushi who have been affected the most. Almost a week after losing her mother, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi dedicated an emotional note in memory of the deceased actress. Janhvi on Friday shared a couple of throwback family pictures with a note which speaks of her despondent state. In her long letter, Janhvi says, ” “There’s is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember.”
The actress who is all set make her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadaak wrote how Sridevi was a best friend and a ‘reason for everything’ in her life. Her emotional note touches on how important Sridevi was not only to her but to Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. Janhvi with the photos she shared on Instagram wrote that the biggest part of Sridevi was the love she shared with ‘papa’ (Boney Kapoor). “Please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it.” Janhvi turns 21 on March 7 and this will probably be one of the gloomiest birthday for Boney Kapoor’s elder one who has witnessed an irreplaceable loss.
Read the full letter here:
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
The sudden demise of Sridevi was not only a big loss to the family but it had shaken the pillars of the film industry and fans who idolized her evergreen performances and beautiful personality. Sridevi was in Dubai where she had gone to attend the marriage of nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi died by accidental drowning in the bathtub of the hotel were she was lodged in. The iconic Bollywood actress was cremated with state honours on Wednesday. according to reports her ashes will be immersed in Rameswaram today.