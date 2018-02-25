Sridevi passes away: Amitabh Bachchan may have had a premonition of her shock demise, this tweet shows

But one tweet of Amitabh Bachchan has drawn much curiosity of late Sridevi’s fans.

Sridevi passes away: Sridevi’s sudden demise of has shocked Bollywood as well as her fans, who for decades idolized her as the epitome of beauty and acting talent. As per reports, the news of Sridevi’s demise was confirmed by family member Sanjay Kapoor, who said that the actress passed away roughly around 11 pm-11:30 pm on Saturday. Soon after the news surfaced in the social media, reactions started pouring in from different all over the country. People expressed their utter grief and shock after receiving the news of Sridevi’s sad demise. But one tweet of Amitabh Bachchan has drawn much curiosity of late Sridevi’s fans. Minutes before the news of the actress’ death broke out on social media, Bachchan tweeted about an unusual anxiousness he was feeling. Bachchan tweeted in Hindi that he had an uneasy feeling and he did not know the reason behind it.

The tweet has left everyone a little perplexed and the explanation of the remark can either be that he was informed about the untimely death of the actress by her family members or he had a premonition. Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi have acted together in hit films like Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. Twitter, Facebook went abuzz with celebrities, fans conveying their shock and tributes to the late Sridevi. From PM Narendra Modi to Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, everybody had something to say about the news which nobody could initially believe.

At the time of her death, Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The actress was attending the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai where the entire Kapoor family was present. The actress suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was 54.