Sridevi meets Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s residence Poes Garden, sparks speculation

Sridevi paid her respects to the late politician when she visited Jayalalithaa’s close friend VK Sasikala.

Sridevi Boney Kapoor had paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha on Twitter when news of the latter’s death emerged on December 5. Today, the actress once again paid her respects to the late politician when she visited Jayalalithaa’s close friend VK Sasikala. The star went to Jayalalithaa’s residence at Poes Garden, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle. The AIADMK headquarters released a photo of the meeting, although it was not disclosed what Sridevi and Sasikala talked about it – however, with all political bets off since Jaya’s death, the tussle now in Tamil Nadu is to establish the power hierarchy within AIADMK as various satraps jockey for position. Political analysts are keenly watching who is going to meet Sasikala and other influential people to figure out who is likely to emerge on top. Each high profile visit adds to the speculation there. The English Vinglish actress had gone to MGR Memorial where Jayalalithaa’s mortal remains had been kept after her death.

The most articulate dignified,cultured & caring lady, lucky to have worked with her. I Along with millions of our people will miss her. pic.twitter.com/ol49dfkyhw — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) December 7, 2016

Actors like superstar Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhunush had also come to the venue to bid a final farewell to the beloved politician. Like Rajinikanth, Sridevi had shared screen space with Jayalalithaa during her time in the film industry. The two had worked together in the 1971 film Aathi Parasakthi, in which Sridevi was a child actor. Jayalalithaa portrayed Goddess Sakthi in the film, while Sridevi portrayed Lord Murugan. When Jayalalithaa finally succumbed to her illnesses earlier this month, Sridevi posted a heartwarming photo of the two together in the film. In the pic, she can be seen sitting on Jaya’s lap. She tweeted, “The most articulate, dignified, cultured & caring lady, lucky to have worked with her. I, along with millions of our people, will miss her.”

Before entering politics, Jayalalithaa ruled the southern box office during the 1960s-70s. She worked in over a 100 films and won many national awards with her versatile and moving performances. Her most successful pairings were with MG Ramachandran and the actors appeared in over 20 films together including the critically acclaimed Ayirathil Oruvan. When MGR eventually ventured into politics in the 1980s, Jaya followed in his footsteps, leaving her film career behind.