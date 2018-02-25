Sridevi funeral likely tomorrow, body to arrive at 8 pm today

The actress died while she was away from the country with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the marriage of nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai.

Bollywood’s ‘Hawa Hawai’ girl Sridevi is no more! The news of her untimely death has shocked everyone in the film industry and crores of her fans. The actress died while she was away from the country with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the marriage of nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai.

Sridevi died on Saturday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 54. Reports say the actress’ last rites may take place in Mumbai tomorrow and her mortal remains will arrive at 8 pm today. According to an Airports Authority of India source, a private jet is being flown to Dubai to carry the mortal remains of the deceased actress.

The aircraft, which will bring back Sridevi’s body, will be flown to Dubai today at 1 pm and reach the city at 4 pm. It will bring back her body and reach Mumbai around 8 pm.

Since the news of the legendary actresses death surfaced in the social media, fans, celebrities have been expressing their grief and shock over the entire incident. Khaleej Times reported that the actress had a fainting spell in her bathroom following which she was rushed to the Rashid Hospital in Dubai. The doctors declared that she was brought dead to the hospital. Consulate officials confirmed that Sridevi’s body is currently at the police headquarters morgue in Al Qusais.

After a gap of 15 long years, the actress had a welcoming comeback in Gauri Shinde directorial, ‘English Vinglish’. She last appeaed in ‘Mom’ which was released in 2017. The actress also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film — “Zero” scheduled for a December 2018 release.