Sridevi funeral: Bollywood pays tributes to departed ‘female superstar’; pics inside

It turned out to be a shocking Sunday for Bollywood as well as fans after the news of Sridevi’s demise broke out. The first female superstar of Bollywood in the late wee hours of Sunday passed away due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The 54-year-old was scheduled to be brought to India for the last rites on Monday after the post-mortem in Dubai.

The news of her death had spread quickly amongst the Bollywood fraternity as her contemporary Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Ritesh Deshmukh and Sushmita Sen taking to Twitter and pay their condolences. What is interesting to know is that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had a premonition of ‘Mr India’ actress. The Shahenshah took to Twitter and in the cryptic text said,”Don’t know why, feeling a strange restlessness.” The megastar had worked with Sridevi in Khuda Gawah (1992).

Veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had worked with Sridevi in Sadma took to Twitter and said that the lullaby suramayi ankhiyon mein from the film haunts him now. “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her,” Haasan wrote.

Here is how Bollywood paid tribute to Sridevi on her funeral:

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

I still can’t believe it. We can’t believe it. We all loved her. I can’t say anything else: Choreographer Saroj Khan.

Farah Khan and Tabu arrive at residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai.

Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened: Anupam Kher.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the sad loss. He said,”Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates.”