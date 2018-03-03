Sridevi death: Google CEO Sundar Pichai pays tribute with this heart-melting tweet

Sundar Pichai happens to be one of the biggest fans of Sridevi and was heartbroken with the news of her passing away.

It is no news that Sridevi’s sudden demise left a huge void in the Indian film industry. Her family was left devastated and so were millions of fans across the world. One of her fans is tech giant Google Inc’s top boss, Sundar Pichai. Pichai who happens to be one of the biggest fans of Sridevi was heartbroken by the news of Bollywood actress’ death.

On February 28, Boney Kapoor wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter from Sridevi’s official Twitter handle. To which Google’s Sundar Pichai, one her admirers wrote: “Her performance in Sadma was one of my favorites and have special memories of watching Sridevi with my family. She was a pioneer and an inspiration to so many of us. So very sorry for your tragic loss and may she RIP.”

Her performance in Sadma was one of my favorites and have special memories of watching Sridevi with my family. She was a pioneer and an inspiration to so many of us. So very sorry for your tragic loss and may she RIP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 2, 2018

It was on the fateful night of the February 24, when Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai. Sridevi was attending her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai. The cause of her death was ‘accidental drowning’ in the hotel room’s bathtub. The nation stood still and perhaps shed a tear when her mortal remains were flown back to India and her last rites were conducted in Mumbai. The Bollywood icon was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. Her ashes were scattered in southern India’s city of Rameshwaram.

Sridevi was regarded as one of the first Bollywood female superstars. And she carried the crown with pride which could be seen every movie that she acted in. From 1969’s devotional Thunaivan to Gauri Shinde’s 2012 critically acclaimed movie English Vinglish, her magic on screen was loved and cherished by many.