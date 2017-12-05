Spotify 2017 most streamed artist list: Ed Sheeran tops, Drake, The Weeknd follow

the singer said he was not disappointed at missing out on a Grammy nomination in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

British singer Ed Sheeran has been named as the most-streamed artist of the year by music streaming service Spotify. The singer was selected ahead of Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and The Chainsmokers to become the most streamed singer for 2017, a statement posted on Spotify’s official website said. His album”÷” (Divide) was the most watched album of the year across the with 3.1 billion streams on internet. His song “Shape of You” was the most the tracked song with 1.4 billion streams. The singer also holds the crown of Spotify’s top most streaming singer with more than 47 million listeners. “Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album, Divide,” said Stefan Blom, Spotify’s Chief Content Officer.

“There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify.Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement,” PTI quoted him as saying.

In the meantime, the singer said he was not disappointed at missing out on a Grammy nomination in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, the singer said “maybe this year iwasn’t mine.”

However, when DeGeneres was not satified with his reply, the singer responded, “But that’s the point. That’s where you win. That’s where the validation comes from. You actually see people enjoying the songs”.

The talk show host was also eager to know why Ed Sheeran’s “Imperfect” was his favourite song. “It was one of the fastest songs that I’d written. It just kind of came out. It’s the first song I wrote for the album and I’m not really sick of it. I still listen to it,” the singer replied.