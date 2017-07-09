Spiderman: Homecoming box office collection day 2: Superhero flick beats Indian releases, earns whopping Rs 17.1 cr

The film had made Rs 17.1 crore by the end of its second day in theatres on Satuday. (Source: IE)

Spiderman: Homecoming, the Jon Watts directed film has got off to a good start. The film had made Rs 17.1 crore by the end of its second day in theaters on Saturday. The film had made Rs 6.6 crore on its Friday and made Rs 10.5 crore on the second day after its release on Saturday, according to a report from the website box office collection report. The film has in fact done better than any other film released alongside it. The film was released across 1400 screens across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Bollywood Hungama had reported that the film may do good business in India.

In Jon Watts’ rendition of the film, Peter Parker is portrayed by actor Tom Holland. According to Bollywood Hungama, Watts has done a wonderful job of endearing Spiderman to the masses. The trade website says that the cinematography is so good that audience feels like they are accompanying Spiderman wherever the superhero swings between. The trade website has also said that the editors of the movie have ensured that the movie remains crisp and a fun watch.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland while speaking to comedian Sahil Shah has said that he would love to play an Indian Spiderman. Sahil Shah had told the actor that the Indian avatar of the superhero first came out in comic form in 2004 through a limited edition comic. Holland said he wanted to play the Indian version of the superhero, but added that an Indian actor should ideally play the role.