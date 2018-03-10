Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety inches away from surpassing Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, become second highest grosser of 2018

PadMan’s lifetime India collection stands at Rs 81.10 cr and if the progressive trend continues, SKTKS at 77.98 cr will surpass the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Director Luv Rajan is surely having the last laugh given the immense success Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety is witnessing despite average reviews. Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh starrer has become a rage amongst the youth and even after 2 weeks of its release, there is no stopping for this bromance vs romance. Blame it on the past success of Pyar Ka Panchnama series or the director’s ability to strike a chord with the audience, there’s no looking back for SKTKS. The film took detractors by surprise when it crossed Rs 45 cr within the first three days of its release.

At this juncture, SKTKS is on the verge of achieving another noteworthy feat. It is likely that the film will surpass the collection of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan within the next week. PadMan’s lifetime India collection stands at Rs 81.10 cr and if the progressive trend continues, SKTKS at 77.98 cr will surpass the Akshay Kumar starrer. Besides, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to become the second highest grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat.

”#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNBEATABLE, UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr. Total: ₹ 77.98 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Despite Anushka Sharma starrer release Pari last week, SKTKS stood undaunted and continued to perform well at the box office. Despite the hype and the presence of an A-lister, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got an upper hand over horror flick Pari. This week witnessed the release of films like Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Dil Junglee but SKTKS failed to slow down. Given the trend, looks like brighter days ahead for this Luv Ranjan directorial!