Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide: 5 small budget films which became blockbusters

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is showing no signs of slowing down and stands as an absolute box office king in spite of witnessing a clash from the much-raved Pari. SKTKS , a Luv Ranjan directorial, is one of those films which lacks the fire power of big Bollywood names and has been produced on a humble budget has done a phenomenal business. Exceeding the expectations of analysts, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected over Rs 45 cr in the first week itself and is on the verge of exceeding the collection of PadMan.

In terms of domestic box-office collections, SKTKS stands tall at Rs 73.26 crore, whereas PadMan is at Rs 80 crore. If the trend continues, the film might surpass the Akshay Kumar starrer. And that’s not all! Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has gone past the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark too. As per trade reports, the worldwide box-office collections of the film stand at Rs. 100.33 crore, with overseas gross collections at Rs 9.73 crore.

Films like SKTS are not a rarity. Every now and then, there comes a film with minimal expectations but proves to be a gem in terms of box office collection. If it is lucky enough, it is also showered with critical appreciation. While Bollywood produces films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, 2.0 made on a whopping budgets, films like SKTKS come as a breath of fresh air and steal the show.

Here’s a throwback at 5 films which achieved similar feat in the past:

Aashiqui 2 (2013) – (109 cr)

Hands down, Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho deserves huge credit for making this film as popular and helping it mint an enormous sum at the box office. When Mahesh Bhatt and T-Series decided to make a sequel to Aashiqui, no one would have thought that the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer will manage to eclipse this sensational hit of 90s. The songs, romance and the chemistry between the couple helped it mint huge sum at the box office.

Vicky Donor (2012) Collection-Rs 35 cr

Debutant Ayushmaan Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer was a sheer gem which dealt with a sensitive issue with the right humour and consideration. A Soojit Sircar helmed film, after a slow start, becaming a raging success and is regarded as one of the maker’s best.

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

This Priyadarshan film was one hilarious dark comedy which starred an ensemble cast. The unique plot and director successfully weaving different characters together in a symmetry is worth a mention. This film went on to become a huge success.

Page 3 (2005) Collection Rs 13 cr

Madhur Bhandarkar in Page 3 handled a very unconventional subject and guess what, audiences loved the film for its blunt approach. This Konkona Sen Sharma starrer tasted immense success at the box office and the return ratio for this movie was towering.

Murder (2004) Collection-22.49 cr

Erotic thriller was a genre which was untouched and directors shied away from showcasing this trait to theatre audiences. But Murder broke the entire stereotype around these films and proved that this genre has its own set of audience. Its songs were a massive hit and this paved way for one-flop-old actor Emraan Hashmi to get a foothold in the industry. It was low budget, cost-effective and made an enormous profit.