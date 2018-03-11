Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety creates new record! Luv Ranjan’s film beats Akshay Kumar’s PadMan

The film has dethroned Akshay Kumar’s Padman to gain the position.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has achieved an unbelievable feat. Luv Ranjan-directorial has become the second highest grosser of 2018. The film has dethroned Akshay Kumar’s Padman to gain the position. Blame it on Ranjan’s success with the Pyar Ka Panchnama franchise or his ability to strike the right chord with the audience, there’s no holding back for this film. In the the third week, the film has managed to collect Rs 82.10 cr, surpassing the collection of PadMan, which has earned Rs 81.10 cr. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat… Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.”

The film had proved its mettle within the first weekend of its release after it garnered over Rs 45 cr in just three days. Notwithstanding mixed reviews, the film has taken its detractors by surprise by achieving this phenomenal feat. The film starring Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharuch and Sunny Singh has appealed to the audience, especially the youth who have left theatres with a big smile. SKTKS stands tall after Padmaavat, which is the highest grosser of 2018.

Last week witnessed the release of yet another film Pari starring Anushka Sharma. Though the stakes were high on this horror flick, the film could not live up to the expectation. Pari failed to slow down SKTKS’s business and lagged behind eventually. This week too witnessed the release of films like Hate Story 4, Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys but looks like SKTKS is not going to disappear so soon. A little disappointing for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, which could not earn much despite of the hype and brilliant promotional strategy.