Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Wow! For Luv Ranjan’s film, Rs 100 cr club dream is almost a reality now

For director Luv Ranjan, it’s been a brilliant season at the box office. His romantic comedy “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” is having a dream run at the box office, and from what it looks now, the Kartik Aaryan- Nushrat Bharucha starrer is set to reach the 100 Crore mark. This benchmark, now even, seems more approachable for the film as on Day 20 at the box office, SKTKS grossed Rs 1.76 Crore to reach a mammoth Rs 92.17 Crore in its box office collection. It’s been three weeks and the Luv Ranjan comic caper is showing no signs of slowing down. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has hailed SKTKS for its amazing performance. Adarsh hailed the movie for going SUPER-STRONG even on weekdays. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr, Wed 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 92.17 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Adarsh tweeted.

On Wednesday, SKTKS earned Rs 1.83 Crore in its kitty to enter the Rs 90 Crore club. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety inches closer to the magical ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr. Total: ₹ 90.41 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Taran Adarsh had tweeted. SKTKS has come as a major surprise for fans and critics as it surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Padman as the second highest grosser of 2018. PadMan earned Rs 81.10 Cr at the box office. SKTKS’s success also matters as it comes amidst the release of Anushka Sharma’s Pari. The film had proved its mettle within the first weekend of its release after it garnered over Rs 45 cr in just three days.

Luv Ranjan has always managed to impress youngistan with his movies. His debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama had struck a chord with the audience and it was a silent killer of 2011 although it earned meagre Rs 9 crore at the box office. It’s sequel Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 also was the sleeper hit of 2015 earning Rs 64.1 crore. It has maintained its place despite the release of Hate Story 4 and Dil Junglee. Now, given the trend; SKTKS refuses to slow and soon see Rs 100 Crore coming its way.