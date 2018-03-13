Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Rock steady! Rs 100 crore club not so far? Check out details

Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame director Luv Ranjan. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

After Padmaavat, which was released on January 25, it is now Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which is ruling the box office! After Padman failed to create any major magic at the box office, it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which is earning big moolah at the box office. The movie hit the theatres on February 23, and in its third week, up until Monday, the movie has raked Rs 88.58 crore at the box office. But the question remains, whether the movie will enter in the Rs 100 crore club or not.

Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame director Luv Ranjan. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr. Total: ₹ 88.58 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”

This is not the first time when Luv Ranjan’s movie has struck the chord with the general public. His earlier movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel have earned big bucks at the box office. The original one, released in 2011, earned Rs 9 crore meanwhile Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, released in 2015, earned Rs 64.1 crore.

There have been other notable releases in 2018 which looked promising but failed to have any impact on box office. Anushka Sharma starrer Pari released on Holi but failed to scare people. So far, Pari has earned Rs 22.65 cr. Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra starre Aiyaari, released on February 16 earned Rs 18.14 crore in its lifetime in theatres. Even Akshay Kumar starrer Padman which was touted as one of the biggest movies of 2018 earned Rs 81.10 crore at the box office. Even, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweet managed to cross this figure.

So far in 2018, it is only Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat that has emerged as the biggest hit of the year so far. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie has Rs 291.57 crore at the Indian box office.