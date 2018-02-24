Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan’s take on romance vs bromance welcomed by audience; film mints this much on day 1

Starring his bunch of favourites, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh, the trailer promised fun galore and gave us a hint that this film is but going to be a joyous ride.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: After the raging success of Pyar Ka Punchnama, director Luv Ranjan hit the screens with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety where he once again aspired to the youth chords by portraying a war – one between bromance and romance. Starring his bunch of favourites, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh, the trailer promised fun galore and gave us a hint that this film is but going to be a joyous ride. According to the early predictions, the collections were pegged at Rs 4.25 cr on the opening day. SKTKS on day one has managed to collect a Rs 6.42 cr. Trade analyst Girish Johar also added that the weekend estimates of the film will go across the Rs 20 cr mark. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has some very peppy numbers that have gone down very well with the audience and the storyline is such that it is sure to attract the young crowd.

Luv Ranjan’s last films too have proven to be sleeper hits and we are hoping that the director will keep up with the trend this time as well. SKTKS hit the screens with Welcome To New York which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and has been upped by a bunch of well known Bollywood name like Karan Johar Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. In spite of huge star cast, the early trends predicted that Welcome To New York will suffer huge blow owing to the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START… Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan… Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018

Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business… No A-list stars… Tongue-twister title… No film franchise… No festival/holiday release… Yet, BO is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety… #RealityCheck… #WakeUpCall… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has received mixed reviews from the critics but one thing which everyone agreed to that the film is an enjoyable and fun ride. the film has grabbed a good start and it has to keep on performing with the same momentum since the next week releases Anushka Sharma’s film Pari.