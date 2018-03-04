  3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Luv Ranjan-Kartik Aaryan starrer is unstoppable, earns Rs 58.32 Crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: It is the second week at the Box office for director Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and it doesn't seem to slow down at the ticket windows.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2018 9:49 PM
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: It is the second week at the Box office for director Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and it doesn't seem to slow down at the ticket windows.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: It is the second week at the Box office for director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and it doesn’t seem to slow down at the ticket windows. On Day 9, Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 6.55 Crore taking the total collection to Rs 58.32 Crore. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles, the film has been roaring at the box office since its release. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has termed the film’s success at the box office as UNSTOPPABLE. He even predicted that the film’s business should also see a jump on Sunday. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSTOPPABLE… Biz on Sun should jump again… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 58.32 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Adarsh tweeted.

On Friday, the film crossed Rs 50 Crore mark with a collection of Rs 5.83 Crore. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Starts Week 2 with SUPER-STRONG numbers… Biz expected to grow *yet again* on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr. Total: ₹ 51.77 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” tweeted Adarsh. This is a big achievement for SKTKS after it became the third highest weekend grosser after Padmaavat and Padman this year. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had grossed Rs 26.57 Crore in its opening weekend.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has stuck the right chord with the audience since the very first week. The film saw an increasing trend at the box office as it swifly passed the Rs 30 Crore mark in just 5 days of its opening day. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety has hit the right chord with the audiences… Is a HIT… On course to be a SUPER-HIT… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr, Thu 4.86 cr. Total: ₹ 45.94 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Adarsh had tweeted on Friday.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is predicted to continue its momentum at the box office. Even with the new Anushka Sharma release ‘Pari’, the Kartik Aaryan film has managed to hold its own. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety is about the friendship of Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh). Titu then falls in love with Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha). But Sonu feels that Sweety is too good to be true and pledges to break the marriage of Sweety and Titu.

 

