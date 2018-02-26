Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan movie earns this amount in just 3 days- Find out

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: A good film needs no big stars or makers. And, director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has proved it! The film has turned out to be a huge earner at the box office.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: A good film needs no big stars or makers. And, director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has proved it! Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ fame, the film has turned out to be a huge earner at the box office. Doing a great business in its very first three days, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has emerged as the third biggest opening weekend grosser of 2018. That’s a big news for SKTKS as the film manages to cement its place with Padmaavat and PadMan. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety grosses Rs 26.57 Crore in its opening weekend. The comic caper earned Rs 6.42 Crore on Friday, Rs 9.34 Crore on Saturday and Rs 10.81 Crores on Sunday, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 26.57 Crores. Bollywood Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has lauded the movie calling it ‘TRIUMPHANT’. “ #SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Adarsh tweeted.

Adarsh said that the film has struck the right chord with the audience just like the previous offerings of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 had collected Rs. 39.25 crore in its first week and that would be the first target for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to cross. tARAN Adarsh predicts that SKTKS should continue its trend this week as well. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS,” Adarsh tweeted. After a big successes like Padmaavat, it is good to see a relatively much smaller film like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety find a large set of audience for itself.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has spoilt the mood for the other release of last week ‘Welcome To New York.’ The Sonakshi Sinha-Diljit Dosanjh starrer could only manage Rs 1.50 crore in the first two days. Now, the biggest challenge for SKTKS is Anushka Sharma’s Pari that will be releasing on March 2. Ahead of Pari’s release, the interesting thing to watch is that how much should this Luv Ranjan movie makes at box office.