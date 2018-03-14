Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan film inches away from Rs 100 cr mark

Insite of being slammed by the critics for its alleged misogynistic approach, the film’s superb BO collection proves that the audience is having a gala time at the theatres.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Believe it or not, but Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is having a dream run at the box office. Three weeks since its release, there is no slowing down for this Kartik Aryan Nushrat Bharucha starrer film. Insite of being slammed by the critics for its alleged misogynistic approach, the film’s superb BO collection proves that the audience is having a gala time at the theatres. Given the good word of mouth, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is witnessing a fair occupancy rate even after 3 weeks of release. The film has so far earned Rs 90.14 cr and is on its way to entering the Rs 100 cr mark. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #SonuKeTituKiSweety inches closer to the magical ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr. Total: ₹ 90.41 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”

This might come as a major surprise but SKTKS has surpassed the collection of much-raved film PadMan starring Akshay Kumar. PadMan is at Rs 81.10 cr whereas the Luv Ranjan helmed film has gone past the collection to make an astonishing record. SKTKS received not so positive reviews but inspite of the fact the film has been able to defy its detractor by putting up a potential fight against big BO releases like Pari and Hate Story.

Inspite of boasting the presence of Anushka Sharma and the trailer and teasers doing exceptionally well, the film failed to keep up with SKTKS. Last Friday saw the release of 3 Bollywood films, Hate Story 3, 3 Storeys and Dil Junglee, but nothing could deter this bromance vs romance-themed film.

This week we are set to witness the release of Ajay Devgan starrer Raid which once again has been perceived well by the audience. After Akshay Kumar’s PadMan losing the BO war against SKTKS, will Ajay Devgn’s Raid meet a similar fate?