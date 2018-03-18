Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan film all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been a runaway hit for director Luv Ranjan as many would have rubbished predictions of this film having a dream run at the box-office. (IE)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been a runaway hit for director Luv Ranjan as many would have rubbished predictions of this film having a dream run at the box-office. So, it is astonishing enough that the film, running in the fourth week, is inches away from breaking into the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Despite criticism by experts for its alleged misogynistic approach, the film’s superb BO collection proves the audience is having a treat at the theatres. Reports suggest that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is still witnessing fair occupancy as cinephiles are thronging to packed houses across the nation. Luv Ranjan directorial has so far earned Rs 97.02 crore at BO and will surely break the record on Sunday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 1.27 crore on Friday and Rs 2.11 crore on Saturday taking its lifetime collections to Rs 97.02 crore. Taran Adarsh taking to twitter wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to make an entry in the ₹ 100 cr Club… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 97.02 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” The film only a week back has replaced Akshay Kumar starrer Padman at the box-office with lifetime earnings of Rs 82.17 crore. Padman has collected a total of Rs 81.10 crore at the BO.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to make an entry in the ₹ 100 cr Club… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 97.02 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead, SKTKS is Luv Ranjan’s fifth directorial venture. STSKS’s run at the Bollywood is an instance enough that audience doesn’t rely on reviews and have a liking of their own. The film was thrashed by critics and was dismissed to be another ordinary tale. But, the film has defied all odds giving a stiff competition to releases like Padman, Pari and Hate Story IV.