Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan directorial moves beyond Rs 100-crore mark, earns Rs 100.88 cr in over 30 days

In spite of being lashed by the critics for its sexist and misogynistic approach, nothing could stop this film from becoming a super duper hit.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan helmed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s success may have raised a few eyebrows with its phenomenal run at the box office. Despite being lashed by critics for its sexist and misogynistic approach, nothing could stop this film from becoming a super duper hit. Now in its fourth week, the film continues to collect decent numbers at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues to score… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs, Tue 78 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.88 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” The film marched passed the 100 cr club yesterday and became the second film of 2018 to cross the coveted mark. ”Truly UNSTOPPABLE… ???? cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Adarsh tweeted on the film’s achievement.

The film starring Nushrat Bharuch, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aryan had been promoted on the lines of romance vs bromance and audiences loved this amalgamation of two superhit formulas. Besides, the film also boasts some foot tapping numbers which has gone down well with the fans and is working in favour of the film. Luv Ranjan has given some sleeper hits in the past and be it the successful Pyar Ka Panchnama franchise or the theme, the audiences have thronged theatres regardless of the poor reviews.

In spite of the release of some raved-about films in the following weeks, nothing seems to have daunted SKTKS which garnered bucks in full swing. The following weeks saw the release of films starring Anushka Sharma (Pari), Urvashi Rautela (Hate Story 4) and Ajay Devgn (Raid) but SKTKS remained unwavered. The film also toppled the collection of Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and became the second highest grosser of 2018. This week Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to share screens with Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki, which is a story about a teacher with a speech defect and how she overcomes her flaw.