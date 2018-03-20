Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Luv Ranjan directorial enters Rs 100 crore club!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Touching the mark of Rs 100 crore and entering the prestigious club has become a norm in Bollywood. However, this norm has been set by big stars only. However, with a record run at the box office, rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with relatively unknown faces like Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar in the lead roles, has managed to mint Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The movie has been directed by Luv Ranjan.

In this year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s box office collection has become the second film in 2018 to enter Rs 100 crore club after Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat. Confirming the news about the record box office collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce it and wrote: “Truly UNSTOPPABLE…100 cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”

Truly UNSTOPPABLE… ???? cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

The year 2017 has seen as many as 10 movies crossing the Rs 100 crore threshold with Baahubali 2 raking as much as Rs 510.98 crore at the box office. This year, after Padmaavat’s success at the box office, it was speculated that Akshay Kumar starrer Padman will mint Rs 100 crore but failed to do so. It is surprising for that a movie like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which lacks star power has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan which is his fourth movie. In his prior movies, actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have been paired together, however, in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety they have been pitched against each other.