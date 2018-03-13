Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan directorial continues its spectacular run, earns Rs 88.58 cr

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is now the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2018 leaving behind Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Despite its fair share of criticism for being misogynistic, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues to dominate the box office, giving other films a run for their money. After collecting over Rs 11 crore on its third weekend, the Kartik Narayan and Nushrat Baruchua starrer had a decent Monday and earned Rs 1.82 crore taking its overall collection to REs 88.58 crore. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr. Total: ₹ 88.58 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is now the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2018 leaving behind Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. Only Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had earned more money than SKTKS this year. The performance has to be applauded given that it was a busy weekend with three Bollywood movies – Hate Story 4, Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys, hitting the screens.

Padmaavat which had a stellar star cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sahid Kapoor had earned Rs 17.80 crore on its third weekend while PadMan had collected Rs 2.30 crore. The next landmark for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety should be Rs 100 crore club.

Talking about the criticism of the movie, Luv Ranjan, in a recent interview said that if he would have reversed the gender roles in the film, nobody would have said a word. Ranjan said that the problem is that people generalise everything.

“I am not saying that women are bad. I am just telling you the story of three women who were wrong. Are you trying to tell me that half the population of the world (women) is all good?” he asked.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set in the backdrop of a North Indian wedding. The movie also stars Alok Nath in an important role and the veteran actor is surely a treat to watch.