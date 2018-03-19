Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection Day 24: Kartik Aaryan starrer set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Luv Ranjan’s 4th film with actor Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Director Luv Ranjan’s film featuring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar in the lead role is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club today. The film that was released on February 23, 2018 has earned a total of Rs 97.02 crore in the country. According to film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to make an entry in the ₹ 100 cr Club… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 97.02 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” In an earlier post, Adarsh stated that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is refusing to slow down. He also mentioned that the movie is along the top 5 movies in 2018 according to their Opening Day earnings.

He wrote, “TOP 5 2018 – Opening Day 1#Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr. Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr. 2 #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr. 3 #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr. 4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr. 5 #Pari ₹ 4.36 cr. India biz.” While the movie is all set to enter the Rs 100 cr club race, it has also earned a decent amount abroad. On Day 24, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety garnered 1,067 USD [Rs. 69,435] from 1 screens at the Australia box office and 807 USD [Rs. 52,515] from 4 screens at the New Zealand box office.

The earnings of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety till date are-

Opening Day: Rs 6.42 cr

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 26.57 cr

End of Week 1: Rs 45.94 cr

End of Week 2: Rs 75.71 cr

End of Week 3: Rs 93.64 cr

Lifetime Collection: Rs 97.02 cr

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Luv Ranjan’s 4th film with actor Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. While the duo was earlier paired opposite each other in the prior film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety pits them against each other this time around. It is a fun-filled romance drama that is set in the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding. While there is a less of romance in the film, it talks about bromance.

The film faced a setback when Ajay Devgan starrer Raid surpassed it to grab the third position in the list of the highest opening day grosser of 2018. While Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has earned Rs 6.42 crores on the first day, Raid managed to earn Rs 10.04 crore on its opening day.