Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection Day 1: This Kartik Aaryan film beats Aiyaary for this spot- Find out

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection Day 1: It’s ROMANCE VS BROMANCE at the box office this week. And what a cracker of a start this fight has had on its opening day. Yes, Director Luv Ranjan’s third comic caper after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, is going well with the masses as it managed to collect big numbers on its opening day. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha, the film is seen as another big success by Director Luv Ranjan and Co. The youthful bromance comedy has had a great start on the first day as it grossed Rs 6.42 Crores on Friday.

And what comes as the icing on the cake is that film has become the third highest opening day grosser of 2018. Hitting 1925 screens across the world, the film has beaten Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary in the opening day collections. Aiyaary managed to collect Rs. 3.36 crore on the first day. The two films that is ahead of SKTKS are Padmaavat at Rs 19 crore and PadMan at Rs 10.26 Crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is as refreshing as the other Luv Ranjan films. He praised the film saying that without any A-listers, the film has got off to a fantastic start. “Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business… No A-list stars… Tongue-twister title… No film franchise… No festival/holiday release… Yet, BO is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety… #RealityCheck… #WakeUpCall… #SKTKS,” wrote Adarsh. The youthful bromance comedy has had a great start on the first day as it grossed Rs 6.42 Crores on Friday. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START… Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan… Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” tweeted Adarsh.

All Luv Ranjan’s films have been sleeper hits in the past. Even without big names, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to mint much in the forthcoming days due to its funfilled screenplay, peppy numbers and most importantly, the performances of its actors. It is now to be seen that how much money the film grosses on the box office till Anushka Sharma’s Pari releases next week.