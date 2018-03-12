Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety becomes second highest grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat

The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer started slow but eventually picked up to earn over Rs 80 crore after two weeks. (IE)

When Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety hit theatres on February 23, little did the film’s director Luv Ranjan know that the movie would become the second highest grosser of 2018. The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer started slow but eventually picked up to earn over Rs 80 crore after two weeks. The movie has earned Rs 82.10 crore in the domestic market. It is now the second highest grosser of 2018 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which managed to earn Rs 291.57 crore. Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety has left behind Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan which had earned Rs 81.10 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said,”SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after Padmaavat… Crosses PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT…”

However, it is not the first time Ranjan has managed to impress youngistaan. His 2011 debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama had struck a chord with the audience and it was a silent killer of the year although it earned meagre Rs 9 crore at the box office. It’s sequel Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 also was the sleeper hit of 2015 earning Rs 64.1 crore.

In an interview, Ranjan on being asked about the film’s spectacular success said that he is more than happy with the movie’s performance. “I think this is also proof to the fact that as long as you bring good content to the table, people will always appreciate your work and enjoy it. SKTKS is a film that negates the fact that only a film with huge stars can create big numbers.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma’s Pari has neither managed to scare people nor made them jump off their seats. And the repercussions can be seen in the movie’s box office collection. The horror-drama has earned Rs 22.75 crore so far.