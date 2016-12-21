Sonam Kapoor thanks ‘terrorists’ for best actress award?

Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor at the Stardust Awards. (PTI)

Sonam Kapoor’s performance in Neerja was nothing short of spectacular, so it comes as no surprise that the star bagged the Editor’s Choice Best Actress Award at the recent Stardust Awards. The actress made our hearts bleed as the doomed air hostess on Pan Am Flight 73, but clearly, Sonam isn’t the best person to give a speech. While accepting the award, according to DNA, Sonam said, “I want to thank the terrorists and passengers for this award.” Oops! What the actress actually meant was that she wanted to thank the actors who worked as terrorists and passengers in the film. One of the members of the audience quickly quipped, “What! Are the terrorists and passengers here?” Naturally, laughter ensued. Don’t worry, Sonam. You owned the night anyway.

Despite Sonam’s error, her sentiment wasn’t too far-fetched. Jim Sarbh, who played the hijacker in Neerja, was praised for his villainous performance and went on to win the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. According to Bollywood Life, the biopic also won in the Best Supporting Actress category for Shabani Azmi’s performance, while Ram Madhvani won the Editor’s Choice Best Filmmaker award.

Not surprisingly, Salman Khan’s Sultan won four awards during the ceremony, but the real winner was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which got a total of six awards. All the hassle that Karan Johar went through during the film’s release seems to have culminated into a spectacular end. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma won the best actress award for her performances in both Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now that’s a real win-win situation. Strangely enough, Udta Punjab, which was lauded for its strong performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, missed all the big awards of the night and only managed to bag the prize for best screenplay.