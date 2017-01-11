Sofia Hayat wants Rakhi Sawant to get married in 2017

“But these days I am worried about her. I want her to get married as soon as possible, may be this year only. I am searching a perfect match for her,” she added. (Instagram)

Former model and actress Sofia Hayat wants her “best friend”, Bollywood actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant, to get married in 2017. “Rakhi Sawant is very hardworking. She is like a river who wins the stone and keeps flowing and doesn’t stop. Every girl should make her as their moral model. I am blessed to have her as my best friend,” Sofia said in a statement.

“But these days I am worried about her. I want her to get married as soon as possible, may be this year only. I am searching a perfect match for her,” she added.

Rakhi, known for her item numbers in films like “Malamaal Weekly”, “Krazzy 4” and “1920”, earlier appeared in reality show “Rakhi Ka Swayamwar” and chose Elesh Parujanwala as her partner. They later parted ways, and just last year, Rakhi said in an interview that she got engaged to Elesh for money.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





Taking Rakhi’s side, Sofia said: “I think Rakhi is highly misunderstood by others. Even though she looks like a ‘sex symbol’, from inside she is a saint. Any man would be lucky to marry her.” Sofia has appeared in shows like “Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki”, “Bigg Boss 7” and “Comedy Nights Bachao”.